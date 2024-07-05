Banjul NAM urges interior ministryto swiftly address kush crisis

- Advertisement -

Hon. Modou Lamin Bah, the National Assembly Member for Banjul North, has made an impassioned speech in parliament on the devastating impact of kush, a drug that continues to wreak havoc on The Gambia’s youths.

“I rise to speak on a very concerning issue, KUSH, a potent and highly addictive drug, which has become a growing scourge in our beloved nation, The Gambia. The alarming rise in the prevalence of this illicit and toxic substance has not only claimed the lives of countless young people but has also fueled a disturbing surge in crime and mental health disorders across the country,” the UDP lawmaker said.

The taskforce on kush revealed that the drug has killed at least seven people in the past three weeks, with more a hundred cases reported from 44 communities.

Unlike other drugs, kush is affordable and the deadly drug has crept into the country overwhelming law enforcement officers and posing a potential public health emergency.

“I went around the streets of Banjul to inquire about this disruptive substance and, Hon. Speaker, you would be shocked to hear that the street value of the smallest unit of this toxic substance is GMD 50 (Fifty Dalasis).

GMD 50 (Fifty Dalasis) for the life of our youth Hon. Speaker! GMD 50 (Fifty Dalasis) for the mortgage of the future of this country! Hon. Speaker, GMD 50 (Fifty Dalasis) is the price to tear apart families!

Compounding the problem, the surge in Kush-related crimes has overwhelmed the country’s already strained law enforcement resources. Burglaries, violent assaults, and even murders have become increasingly common as users desperate for their next fix turn to desperate measures. It is undeniable that the use of Kush is not only detrimental to the user but to those around the user as well, tending to make the user violent and delusional. The resulting instability has eroded the sense of safety and security that should be the birthright of every Gambian citizen,” Hon Bah said.

Moreover, the mental health crisis fueled by Kush addiction has placed an immense burden on the country’s already overburdened healthcare system. Addiction-related mental disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and psychosis, have become widespread, leaving families and communities struggling to cope with the profound impact on their loved ones,” he said.

Mr Bah added: “Hon. Speaker, Hon. Members, in the face of this alarming situation, the Gambian government, through the Ministry of Interior, must act swiftly and decisively to address the Kush crisis. They should reinforce surveillance and put pertinent measures in place to discourage the drug trafficking situation in our country by strengthening border controls especially Primary Entry Points, enhancing law enforcement capabilities, and implementing comprehensive rehabilitation and prevention programs are crucial steps that must be taken to combat this growing menace. We must make the best of efforts and take actions to end this major public health concern.

The time for action is now. The future of Gambia’s youth, the stability of our communities, and the well-being of its citizens depend on the government’s ability to confront this crisis head-on. Failure to do so will only lead to the further unraveling of the social fabric and the perpetuation of a cycle of addiction, crime, and despair in our beloved country.

Hon. Speaker, I will end by challenging the Executive to Act and resolve this matter.”