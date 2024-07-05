Tourism Minister meets with Chinese Ambassador, Spanish Chargee d’ Affaires

- Advertisement -

Honorable Abdoulie Jobe, the Minister of Tourism and Culture on Monday 1st July 2024 met with His Excellency Liu Jin, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Gambia at his office in Bijilo.

It could be recalled that in April this year, the Chinese diplomat paid a courtesy call to Minister Jobe shortly after assuming the role of Tourism Minister.

Speaking at the event, Minister Jobe thanked the Government and the people of China for their continuous support to the Government of the Gambia in the areas of energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and exchange programs for Gambians.

He thanked the ambassador for receiving him at his office and hoped that the cordial relationship between Gambia and China would grow to higher heights for the mutual interest of the two countries.

In receiving the Minister, Ambassador Jin commended the Hon. Jobe for the visit and promised that the relations between the countries would be jealously guarded and protected.

Ambassador Jin stated that Beijing will continue to support the government of the Gambia in the areas of health, energy development, and infrastructure.

From the Chinese Embassy, Minister Jobe met with Violeta Insa Enai, Spanish Chargee d’ Affaires in The Gambia.

The duo had a fruitful discussion that centered around tourism, aviation, and the empowerment of women and youths especially in the areas of skills development and efforts to cut down irregular migration.

Minister Jobe also highlighted the need for the renovation and refurbishment of the Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute (GTHI) and by extension providing some equipment for the institute and capacity building of its staff.

The Minister thanked Madam Insa for her continuous support and collaboration with the government of the Gambia in the different sectors of society.

In her turn, Madam Insa reassured the Spanish government’s commitment to supporting and partnering with the government of the Gambia in key priority areas such as youth empowerment.

She expressed her satisfaction with the relationship between the Kingdom of Spain and the Gambia which she described as cordial and growing day by day.