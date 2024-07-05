President Barrow extends condolence messages to counterparts

- Advertisement -

His Excellency President Adama Barrow has dispatched a letter of condolence to His Excellency Kais Said, President of the Republic of Tunisia, following the death of more than 50 Tunisian pilgrims in Mecca during Hajj.

He commiserated with the government and brotherly people of Tunisia and prayed that Almighty Allah grant those who lost their lives Jannatul Firdaus and heal bereaved families.

Similarly, President Barrow conveyed condolences and heartfelt compassion to His Excellency Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, for the loss of Egyptian pilgrims while performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The President has also sent a condolence message to His Majesty Sidi Mohammed bin Hassane al-Alawi (Mohammed VI), expressing heartfelt condolences to him, members of the Royal Family, and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco on the passing of Her Royal Highness, Princess Lalla Latifa, the mother of the King of Morocco.

The President prayed that the Almighty Allah enfolds His Majesty and the Royal Family with abundant blessings and perseverance.