Jawara gives D100K to Suso Foundation to fight kush

By Omar Bah

The CEO of GACH Global, Abubakary Jawara, has donated D100,000 to the Suso Foundation, a social and humanitarian intervention body owned by Musa Suso of Sukuta. The foundation, in partnership with the youth of Sukuta, has embarked on sensitization and assertive action against the menace of ‘kush’, a new drug that is causing devastation among the country’s youths.

With so many violent incidents among the youths around the country blamed on drugs, the National Drug Law Enforcement has called for a concerted effort to combat them.

In a prepared statement shared with The Standard, the foundation commended Mr Jawara for his support and assured him of their commitment to keep fighting against the menace.

The foundation said iis objective is to address one of the most pressing issues affecting “our communities: substance abuse.”

“We are deeply grateful for your generous donation of D100,000. The donation is truly appreciated and will significantly bolster our mission and drive positive change in the fight against the deadly ‘Kush’ and other illicit substances through our community outreach and sensitization programs. Your support is crucial in our fight against substance abuse and in promoting awareness and educating our young people. Your contribution will undoubtedly help save lives and create a healthier community,” it stated. Suso urged Gambians to support Gambian businesses so that they would continue to contribute to the country’s economic development.

CEO Jawara said the donation is part of a commitment to support national initiatives and drives aimed at addressing challenges faced by the country, especially young people.

“I believe the continued existence and growth of this country highly depends on its young generation. This is why I don’t hesitate to support initiatives concerning young people, especially if it has to do with their health and wellbeing,” Jawara said.