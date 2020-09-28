Barrow appoints new director of Strategic Policy

- Advertisement -

The State House has announced the appointment of Professor Jainaba Kah as the new Director General to lead the Department of Strategic Policy and Delivery, Office of the President.

“Professor Kah will lead her team on leadership, strategic management, innovations, talent management and functionality at the Department in liaison with the Office of the Secretary General, the Cabinet Office and other MDAs and stakeholders in government,” State House said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

Professor Kah is the former director of the Management Development Institute.