23 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
type here...
News

Barrow appoints new director of Strategic Policy

165
jainaba
- Advertisement -

The State House has announced the appointment of Professor Jainaba Kah as the new Director General to lead the Department of Strategic Policy and Delivery, Office of the President.

“Professor Kah will lead her team on leadership, strategic management, innovations, talent management and functionality at the Department in liaison with the Office of the Secretary General, the Cabinet Office and other MDAs and stakeholders in government,” State House said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

Professor Kah is the former director of the Management Development Institute.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGIABA to train African journalists on economic, financial crimes
Next articleGambia appeals for debt cancellation from international partners
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

CHINESE COMPANY WHICH PAID D35M TO FABB ACCOUNT ‘TO WIN’ NAWEC CONTRACT?

The National Water and Electricity Company, NAWEC, has given notification of its intention to award TBEA, a Chinese manufacturer of power transformers and a...
Read more
News

Nothing will stop Darboe from contesting 2021 presidential election – Taal

By Omar Bah The spokesperson of the United Democratic Party has finally put to bed debate over whether Ousainu Darboe is eligible to contest the...
Read more
News

Police arrest 2, investigate discovery of dead body in Banjul

By Omar Bah Police have arrested two people in connection with a raid on suspected drug dealers in Banjul and are investigation the mysterious discovery...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

nawec

CHINESE COMPANY WHICH PAID D35M TO FABB ACCOUNT ‘TO WIN’...

The National Water and Electricity Company, NAWEC, has given notification of its intention to award TBEA, a Chinese manufacturer of power transformers and a...
taal

Nothing will stop Darboe from contesting 2021 presidential election – Taal

untiitled

Police arrest 2, investigate discovery of dead body in Banjul

mai

PPP demands Mai’s apology over Barrow’s comments

barrow 5

Barrow rejected meeting with EU, others ahead of draft vote

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions