Barrow appreciates Gambians on road project visit

President Adama Barrow has expressed gratitude and appreciation to Gambians for the welcome accorded to him as he toured the Greater Banjul Area on Saturday to qssess the state of work of the roads being built by his government.

Supporters turned in Serekunda, Bundung, Bakoteh, Sukuta, Jabang, Brusubi, Brufut, Wulinkama, among others to cheer, congratulate and encourage him during the spontaneous site visit.

President Barrow used the opportunity to bond with Gambians and exchange jokes and spoke of his delight that Gambians fully appreciate the NPP’s agenda of progress and prosperity.

The president renewed his commitment to fulfilling the social contract as well as his campaign offering to fashion a Gambia that is advanced and developed in all sectors.

The president also repeated his firm belief that work is the only solution and surest way to success.

He said his government is on course to deliver his promise to Gambians during the 2021 Presidential Election campaign.

Meanwhile, the National People’s Party has issued statement on the tour connecting it to the general development agenda of the president and the party.

According to the NPP, just as the road projects, Barrow is also pleased with briefings and reports he is getting directly from communities especially rural residents regarding the progress of the rural electrification project as electric poles and wires tower above towns and villages and thatch roofs are beginning to be visible.

It said the president’s vision of transforming The Gambia into a city-state is evergreen, and very soon, Gambians will begin to feel the full effect of Barrow advancement programme.

According to the NPP, the president took note of the congestion in highly populated towns of Serekunda, Brikama and other settlements and is working on solutions such as a modernised and an improved roads infrastructure in these areas. “At this point, the NPP government is studying massive roads infrastructure projects that will completely address these challenges within KM and West Coast region that will ease congestion and increase economic activity in the areas.

“The current roads infrastructure projects ongoing in these areas, will be further boosted with additional hundreds of kilometers of roads both in the urban and rural centres .

President Barrow called on all Gambians to join him in his transformation agenda for this generation and generations yet unborn.

He has always stressed that the NPP is founded on democratic pedestal and will embolden democracy, good governance, rule of law and people’s rights, liberties and freedoms as it is his beliefs that there cannot be meaningful development, durable and sustainable growth without peace and stability and this cannot happen without strong democratic dispensation,” the NPP statement, signed by deputy spokesman Seedy Njie, concluded.