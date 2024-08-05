Commonwealth hails launch of Gambia’s digital trade and tourism platforms

- Advertisement -

The Government of The Gambia, in partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat, announced last week the successful launch of a series of digital platforms designed to transform The Gambia’s trade, tourism, and investment sectors. The launch event, held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre (SDKJICC) in Bijilo, marked a significant step forward in The Gambia’s digital and economic transformation.

The event unveiled the Gambia E-Market Platform, Gamlumo, alongside the Gambia Export Promotion Video and the Tourism Destination Video. These initiatives are integral components of The Gambia’s National Export Strategy (2021-2025), which seeks to position the nation as a dynamic and competitive player in the global marketplace. The development of these digital tools was facilitated through the technical assistance and support of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Trade and Competitiveness Team, demonstrating a strong partnership aimed at advancing The Gambia’s economic growth and international presence.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, addressed the gathering through a recorded message, emphasising the transformative impact of the new digital platforms:

- Advertisement -

“Today marks a pivotal moment in The Republic of The Gambia’s journey towards economic prosperity and global recognition. These initiatives are not just digital tools; they are gateways to opportunities that transcend physical boundaries, especially for women-led businesses which make up a significant portion of The Gambia’s small and medium-sized enterprises.”

Secretary-General Scotland highlighted the Commonwealth’s unwavering support in enhancing The Gambia’s digital trade capabilities and brand image, underscoring the role of e-commerce in fostering economic resilience and empowerment.

In his remarks, Hon. Baboucarr O. Joof, Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment for The Gambia, emphasised the importance of the initiative, stating:

- Advertisement -

“The launch of the Gambia E-Commerce Platform is a testament to our dedication to digitalisation. This platform will enable Gambian businesses to reach global markets more efficiently, enhancing their competitiveness and driving economic growth.”

He also acknowledged the crucial role of international partners, including The Commonwealth and the African Development Bank (AfDB), in bringing these initiatives to life and called for continued support in developing and maintaining these platforms.

The event featured a live demonstration of the Gambia E-Market Platform, Gamlumo, a digital marketplace empowering Gambian businesses to access global markets.

This platform, funded by The Commonwealth, enhances competitiveness and contributes to national economic growth.