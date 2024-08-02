New Brufut Sports Committee meets GFF

- Advertisement -

The president of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Lamin Kaba Bajo, on Wednesday received the newly elected members of the Brufut Sports Committee on a courtesy call to Football House.

Bajo first congratulated the committee members on their election and noted that Brufut is a special community for him because of his relationship with the natives of the town.

“I’m very happy to receive you because I am here for all football stakeholders in the Gambia, especially Brufut which is not a small footballing community in the Gambia,” he said.

He advised the committee members to open their doors to stakeholders with relevance and experience so as to move football forward and assured them of a strong relationship with GFF.

“As a federation, we will do our utmost best to continue our strong relationship with the community of Brufut,” he added, while expressing sorrow about the much reported Brufut football pitch project that failed to proceed.

The newly elected president of Brufut sports Alhagie Suwareh thanked the GFF president and management for according his delegation audience despite a busy schedule. He said they took the decision to visit the GFF and its president as the authority of football in the Gambia.

“The development of football in the country under your leadership is felt across all categories and every Gambian is today proud of our football,” Suwareh said, adding that Brufut as a recognised Nawettan zone will continue to pursue football as a development tool to bring the community together.

“We want to strengthen the football field project and prepare to commit ourselves to the promotion of football in Brufut and we we want to partner strongly with the GFF,” he said.

Omar Sanneh, a member of the committee, commended President Bajo for his commitment in developing Gambian football. He said the committe’s visit is to brief the president on it objectives and to seek his support in helping to fulfill it objectives, key amongst which is to develop the Brufut football field.