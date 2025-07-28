spot_img
Sports

Coaches association elects new executive

The Gambia Football Coaches Association (GFCA) over the weekend elected a new executive committee to steer the affairs of the association for the next four years.
The new executive committee is led by Kebba Jesper Touray; was elected unopposed as president while Foday Bah, Alhaji Amat Cham, Mariama ‘Bom’ Sowe and Suna Njie have been elected unopposed as the first, second, third and fourth vice presidents respectively.
A new secretary general was elected. He is Momodou Bah to be assisted by Saidou O Jeng while Lamin Sanneh was elected as the Public Relations Officer, to be assisted by Alieu Jagne.
Haji Tunkara is the Auditor General while Thomas Jarju and Modou Lamin Nyassi have been elected as the Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer respectively.
The new executive will also co-opt three members to complete the composition of the committee.

