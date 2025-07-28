spot_img
Sports

Real de Banjul holds end of season review, prepares for champions league

- Advertisement -

League champions Real de Banjul recently held another successful domestic season review meeting,
The three-peat Champions will now turn their attention to a return to the continent’s club competition.
The City Boys qualify to compete in the CAF Champions League qualifiers after clinching their 15th title.
Despite Caf’s upgrade to a higher standard in requirements for clubs to meet, the City Boys are sure to be eligible to compete in the continent’s highest club competition, thanks to the hard work the Real de Banjul management put in to structure the club to meet all the requirements set by Caf.
The club will now enjoy a little break before returning to its home at the Live Your Dream Sports Academy to start preparation to compete in the Caf Champions league qualifiers.

