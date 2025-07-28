Maiden African School Games open in Algeria

- Advertisement -

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) maiden African School Games officially started on 26 July 2025 at 8 p.m. at the 19 May 1956 Stadium, Annaba. This major event, billed for Algeria from 26 July to 5 August 2025, brings together young athletes from across Africa in a spirit of fraternity, healthy competition and the promotion of Olympic values.

The maiden African School Games afford a unique opportunity to promote Olympic values, develop the sports talents of young Africans and consolidate solidarity among Africans. The event is a windfall of a successful partnership between ANOCA, the International School Sport Federation (ISF) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The schedule of this edition features twenty-five disciplines, to be hosted in four Wilayas in East Algeria: Annaba, Constantine, Skikda and Sétif. The Gambia is taking part , expecting to participate in six disciplines. .