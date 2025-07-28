spot_img
spot_img
27.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, July 28, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

Maiden African School Games open in Algeria

- Advertisement -

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) maiden African School Games officially started on 26 July 2025 at 8 p.m. at the 19 May 1956 Stadium, Annaba. This major event, billed for Algeria from 26 July to 5 August 2025, brings together young athletes from across Africa in a spirit of fraternity, healthy competition and the promotion of Olympic values.
The maiden African School Games afford a unique opportunity to promote Olympic values, develop the sports talents of young Africans and consolidate solidarity among Africans. The event is a windfall of a successful partnership between ANOCA, the International School Sport Federation (ISF) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The schedule of this edition features twenty-five disciplines, to be hosted in four Wilayas in East Algeria: Annaba, Constantine, Skikda and Sétif. The Gambia is taking part , expecting to  participate in  six disciplines. .

Previous article
Real de Banjul holds end of season review, prepares for champions league
Next article
Under and Over 7 – when the rules are simple, and the stakes are high
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions