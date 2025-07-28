Under and Over 7 – when the rules are simple, and the stakes are high

- Advertisement -

What makes a game truly popular? Easy-to-understand rules, excitement from the very first seconds, nostalgia for the classics, and generous odds. All these features are in Under and Over 7, one of the most popular games among users in the 1xGames section. It requires no special skills, has a user-friendly interface, and instantly draws you into the game’s thrilling rhythm.

The essence of the game refers to one of the oldest forms of entertainment — dice. There are many variations on this theme, but Under and Over 7 has won thousands of fans thanks to its accessibility and exciting gameplay. It’s easy to get started: just go to the 1xGames section on the website or in the 1xBet app, select the Dice category, and click on the game. That’s it, you can play!

How to play:

Make your choice — what will the dice land on?

– from 2 to 6 points

– exactly 7 points

– from 8 to 12 points Set your bet and click Place a bet.

Roll the dice and watch the outcome!

If the total number of points falls within the range you have selected, you win. The odds are impressive: a bet on “less than 7” or “more than 7” is multiplied by 2.3, and if you guess exactly 7 points, your winnings are multiplied by 5.8!

The minimum bet size allows you to play even with a small bankroll — just 20 GMD is enough to get involved and try your luck. Under and Over 7 is a game where intuition, instinct, and luck go hand in hand. Every throw brings new thrills and a new chance to win.

The game has no restrictions on the number of bets, and the rounds are fast-paced, making it the perfect choice for both beginners and experienced players. It is one of the most popular games on the platform, attracting tens of thousands of bets daily.

Want to try something else? It’s super convenient to discover other enjoyable games in the 1xGames section. Use the theme search, or check out the Popular tab to find the hits that have already taken the audience’s hearts.

Under and Over 7 isn’t just about dice; it’s about emotions, excitement, and quick decisions. See whose side fortune is on today!

Under and Over — roll the dice, take the prize!