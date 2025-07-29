Young Catholic sisters Gambia, others urged to engage social media responsibly

- Advertisement -

Newly professed Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny from Ghana, Sierra Leone and The Gambia who are gathering in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown for their six weeks of retreat have been urged to engage social media responsibly.

Delivering a presentation on the topic, “Advantages and Disadvantages of Social Media in Our Age” to the junior Professed Sisters who have been gathering in Freetown since July 12 for their retreat expected to end on August 20, Fr. Peter Konteh, the Communication Director of the Catholic Archdiocese of Freetown, underlined the “unparalleled” opportunity that social media platforms present in the work of evangelisation.

“Social media presents an unparalleled opportunity for fostering connections, sharing the Gospel, and building vibrant faith communities,” Fr. Konteh told the Sisters who are gathering at Javouhey House, a retreat centre run by the Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny.

He added, in his Monday, July 21 presentation, “Through platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, we can reach individuals far beyond our physical boundaries, inspiring and engaging them in our mission.”

The Executive Director of Caritas Freetown, who was invited by the Cluny Sisters to facilitate the training session, also discussed the disadvantages of social media, highlighting the tendency of social media to hinder social interactions.

In a note to ACI Africa following his July 21 presentation, Fr Konteh observed that while social media offers immense potential, it also comes with certain risks. “We addressed issues such as misinformation, the impact of negative comments, and the dangers of over-reliance on digital communication, which can sometimes hinder personal interactions and spiritual growth,” the Catholic Priest said.

His presentation mainly drew insight from Catholic Church Documents, specifically the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Participants at the training reflected on the important role social media plays in faith-based lives.

“The Catechism states, ‘Social communication is … a means of unity among all people, a force for peace, and a promoter of understanding” … This underscores our obligation to harness these digital platforms as powerful tools for good,” the member of Clergy of the Archdiocese of Freetown said.

Commenting on the session in the note he shared with ACI Africa, Fr. Konteh said, “The training was not just a platform for sharing knowledge, but a space for young sisters to share their own experiences and insights.”

“Together, we explored how we can embody a spirit of discernment in our digital presence, ensuring that our communications reflect the love and message of Christ,” he said.

In their subsequent sessions in Freetown, the young Cluny Sisters are set to reflect on the growth of their congregation in the West African Province which brings together Ghana, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

Founded in France in 1807 by Anne Marie Javouhey, the Congregation of the Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny have significant presence in West Africa. In this region, the congregation is oldest in Sierra Leone where it was started in 1866, followed by The Gambia in 1883, and later in Ghana in 1990.

In all the three countries, the Sisters are involved in teaching, healthcare, training, and pastoral work, especially in Sierra Leone where the congregation’s Postulancy and Novitiate are located.