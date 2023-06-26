‘Barrow is determined to lead a united NPP’

By Lamin Cham

Suntu Touray, a Gambian diplomat and member of the governing National Peoples’ Party, said he recently had a discussion with President Barrow, who said he is determined to create a unified party, a cohesive country, and a tolerant Gambia. His comments came in the wake of much-publicised rancor among senior NPP officials.

Suntu, who was in the country a few days ago, also added that Barrow’s vision is to see politics as a harbinger of change that can be systematic, asymmetric, and democratic.

“The core principles at hand are to simplify such ideals for the average person. Instead of the focus being on individual personality clashes and rancorous altercations, the principles of what binds Gambians should be the main staple topics of discussions. We can become a more prosperous, dynamic, sustainable, and resilient country if we all put our hands on deck and avoid personal attacks and distracting the rank and file,” Suntu, who is the Gambia’s deputy head of mission in the UK, said.

He added that the president is focused on delivering much-needed infrastructural development and tackling the unpredictable climate’s adverse impacts on the country.

Suntu also said democracy is a vehicle for group management, “it is not an end in itself. Respect and decorum among Gambians will further entrench the collective gains. That is the vital message to be shared and narrated by the faithful,” he said.