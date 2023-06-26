Macky Sall to decide on presidential candidacy after Tobaski

The Senegalese must take their trouble in patience to know the position of Macky Sall. He will say whether he is a candidate or not through a “speech to the nation” after the Tabaski festival. “I will answer because the time has come. This choice cannot depend on the context in which we operate,” said Macky Sall, who received the conclusions of the national dialogue at the Presidential Palace. This will be the moment to “make a free, sovereign choice, which will be explained to the People and which will be assumed”. At the end of the discussions, President Sall believes that “these conclusions will lead to peaceful elections”. He gave his government a week to draft the texts that will then be presented to the National Assembly under urgent procedure. This will allow Khalifa and Karim Wade to participate in the presidential election of February 25, 2024.