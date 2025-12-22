Barrow lays foundation for new 42km road in West Coast Region

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

President Adama Barrow on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 42-kilometer road project linking key settlements in the West Coast Region.

The new road stretches from Farato -Telecenter to Bafuloto, Jambur to Brikama- Jalamang ,Brikama Kassa Kunda to Nyonfelleh, Kachume, Gunjur Kunkujang, linking Sanyang.

The foundation-laying ceremony was held at the Farato Telecenter Junction and later at Kassa Kunda, drawing government officials and local residents.

Ebrima Siilah, Minister of Works, said the road network will connect communities in the West Coast Region to the rest of the country and improve access between Southern Gambia and neighbouring areas.

He said the road will ease movement for people and goods in the entire region.

Speaking at Kassa Kunda, President Barrow said his administration remains focused on national development.

He contrasted current infrastructure spending with campaign promises made by critics, noting that some opposition figures pledged to allocate five million dalasis to each ward in Brikama if elected, while the government is investing about 24 million dalasis per kilometer on road construction.

Barrow dismissed criticism of the government’s road projects, arguing that while roads may not be food, people cannot function without them. “Let them continue talking while I continue with my development. My main priority is national development, and I will bring it to everyone’s doorstep,” he said.

The president urged Gambians to be wary of what he described as empty promises, warning against being misled by what he called “sweet talkers” who, he said, could promise anything without the means or commitment to deliver.

The alkalo of Kassa Kunda welcomed the project and thanked the government for extending road construction to the area. He also appealed to the president to consider providing electricity and a health facility to support the growing population.