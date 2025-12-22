spot_img
Sanementereng NAM accuses gov’t of presenting election campaign budget

Amadou J 9

By Amadou Jadama on tour

Fatou Cham, the UDP National Assembly Member for Sanementereng has said the 2026 budget does not reflect the up keep of ordinary Gambians, rather it is a budget prepared for the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking at a UDP tour rally at her native Sukuta, Hon Cham cited the D50 million approved for the President’s Meet The People Tour as fake, as the tour is actually used for election campaigning.

 Cham said the there is no need to spend all that huge money just for the president to visit the provinces.

She said too many sectors such as health in need of money should have been considered as priority not a presidential tour. 

 ” Let’s cut the clothes according to our size, “she warned , adding only a few days ago she visited  the Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital to find  two pregnant women sharing one bed,

The NAM also took up the issue of the stateless residents of Ghana Town, calling on the government to grant them Gambian nationality since they are either born here or have stayed here all their lives.

