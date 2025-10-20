Barrow lays foundation stone for Garawol-Kusum road

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

President Adama Barrow on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the six kilometre Garawol-Kasum road of the Kantora District in the Upper River Region (URR) .

According to the National Road Authority Acting Director Sulayman Sumareh-Janneh, the road construction which is expected to start immediately, will have features of all-weather bituminous surface dressing to ensure durability and resilience against seasonal weather conditions, that compromise unpaved roads including hydraulic structures, culverts, side drains, and erosion control features with a carriage way of 10 meters width.

He said the alignment has been carefully studied to minimise environmental impacts while maximising accessibility for the surrounding communities and the construction will be supervised by qualified and experienced engineers, consultants and contractors under a strict quality control protocols

The president said the construction of the road is part of his government’s commitment to delivering modern road infrastructures throughout the country to serve as “crucial lifeline” that will enable the people to access schools, health facilities and major markets with ease and efficiency.

He added: “As we lay the foundation stone today, let us also lay the foundation for a stronger unit, greater resilience and shared progress through transparent and accountable processes. This makes it our collective responsibility to ensure that construction of these roads and all other development projects are successfully and fully implemented,“ he said.

President Barrow further announced the completion of a 30km road survey within the URR as he urged communities and other stakeholders to take ownership of the project.

Garawol alkalo Ebrima Sori Ceesay assured his communities loyalty and gratitude to the president stating: “Fifty years since the founding of this village, President Barrow is coming to start and what we have been looking for ever since”.