Fugitive arrested for allegedly killing pregnant wife to be extradited to Senegal

Last Monday we reported that a man from Casamance, reportedly killed his pregnant wife and fled to The Gambia.

We reported that the Senegalese police were on the look out for the suspect and that the Gambian authorities were alerted to aid in locating, apprehending and extraditing him to face justice.

Over the weekend, the Gambia Police Force, through the Criminal Intelligence and Interpol Bureau (CIIB), revealed that they have arrested the man suspected of killing his pregnant wife, Bintou Manjang, in Bignona, Senegal, on 13th October, 2025, before fleeing into Gambian territory.

The police said the arrest was made possible following coordination between them and close family members of the deceased who travelled from Senegal.

The Gambian police affirmed their commitment to interstate cooperation and partnership in ensuring that justice is served without borders.

They said the suspect will be formally handed over to the Senegalese police for appropriate action.