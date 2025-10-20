Police nab 21 at Bakau notorious drug den

- Advertisement -

Police Intervention Unit personnel on Thursday conducted an operation at a notorious drug den along Bakau beach nicknamed ‘Colobane’, following intelligence reports of criminal activities involving the sale and consumption of illicit drugs.

A statement issued by the Gambia Police Force over the weekend disclosed that 21 people, including one female, were apprehended during the operation. However, some members of the group resisted arrest and resorted to pelting stones at the officers, resulting in one officer sustaining injuries.

The police said those arrested will be processed and handed over to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency for appropriate action.

“The Gambia Police Force strongly warns against any form of resistance or attack on police officers while performing their lawful duties. Such acts will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will face the full force of the law,” the police warned.