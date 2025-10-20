GDC loses treasurer, ex-NAM

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Mamma Kandeh’s Gambia Democratic Congress has suffered a significant blow with the defection of its former treasurer, Lamin Bojang of Brikama, to the ruling National People’s Party and the resignation of former National Assembly for Jimara Alhagie Sowe.

Bojang made the announcement shortly after meeting President Barrow in Mankamang Kunda on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

He said he was pleased to join forces with the president, stating: “I’m calling on all citizens of The Gambia to come join us so that we can help the president to develop the country.”

He emphasised the NPP’s focus on the West Coast Region, highlighting the president’s strong support there in the last presidential election.

“We want to consolidate that and we want to work on ensuring we improve that in the 2026 presidential election. And for all the other positions that are there like councillors, and National Assembly Members that are not NPP, we will show them that we are coming to take their seats,” Bojang added.

- Advertisement -

Adding to the GDC’s woes, former National Assembly Member for Jimara, Alhagie Sowe, also resigned from the party.

Sowe stepped down from his roles as auditor general and regional desk officer for the Upper River Region. In a letter dated 18th October, Sowe said he made “deep reflection” before making the decision.

He described the GDC as “a family, a movement, and a platform,” but announced that his commitment to development and justice would continue outside the GDC.

He added: “I wish to express my profound gratitude to the party leader, Mamma Kandeh, whose leadership and vision have inspired many of us. I also extend my sincere thanks to the entire GDC executive for the trust and confidence they placed in me over the years. Your support empowered me to carry out my duties with commitment and pride.”

Speaking to The Standard, GDC leader Mamma Kandeh tersely wished Bojang and Sowe “good luck”.