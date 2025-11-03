Barrow says all ministers, governors, chiefs, alkalolu must campaign for his re-election

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow has declared that all cabinet ministers led by the attorney general and minister of justice must campaign vigorously for his re-election for a third term in office next year.

Speaking at a rally in Sukuta Saturday evening, President Barrow declared that all cabinet ministers, regional governors, seyfolu and alkalou will participate in the election campaign.

He said: “In this coming presidential election, even the minister of justice will be a campaign manager even though he’s the one in charge of justice matters. We have made orders for a lot of ashobi [matching or coordinating outfits] coming from China and when they arrive the first people I will distribute them to would be the alkalolu, seyfolu, governors and the ministers. We are going to form committees in all regions of The Gambia and every minister will belong to a committee in his or her region. The [critics] will say these people are not politicians, yes, I agree but who employs the alkalo? Who employs the chief? Who employs the minister? It is I, President Barrow. So if that president is going into a wrestling match, who are they [ministers, chiefs, alkalolu and governors] going to rally behind? Of course, they are going to rally behind President Barrow and that is what makes all of them politicians,” Barrow told the gathering.

He called on NPP supporters and their allied parties not to underestimate anybody but warned that they are not going to fear anyone. “People should fear us instead and we are not going to fear anybody. We are the majority. President Barrow has no threats in this country. We are the threat against others. The campaign has started and I want everybody to follow suit and we all campaign. We are going to provide all resources that the party needs, be they vehicles, T-shirts… You will have enough campaign materials. I am ready for that task. My partners are ready and willing to support me to make sure everything is available,” President Barrow assured his supporters.