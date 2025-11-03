Barrow says Darboe will never be president even backed by all opposition parties

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

President Barrow predicted that UDP leader Ousainu Darboe will never be president in The Gambia.

Speaking at the Sukuta rally, he said his political godfather now arch nemesis will only remain a lawyer and an opposition. “You cannot take those two titles from him, no matter how powerful you are,” he teased, clapping back at Darboe who had called his government corrupt-ridden and “useless”.

He said Mr Darboe had forgotten that he [Barrow] rescued him from Mile 2 Prison after former president Jammeh incarcerated him. “I was the one who appointed him vice president. That is why people are calling him ‘His Excellency’ which he is bragging about all over the country. So if my government is useless, how could he have gotten that position? Barrow quizzed.

“I was the one who freed him from jail. When he was released he was very nervous and when I went to meet him at his compound, he saw me and shouted Prophet Moses and I called him Nelson Mandela. Then he was so nervous thinking that he was going to be eaten by the crocodiles. So how can I be Moses yesterday and be [tyrannical] pharaoh today? Let him relax. He will never be president in this country. He could not do it in his youthful age much more in his old age. When he returned from his European tour he called on all opposition parties to join him. I dared all opposition parties to go and join him and I will [still] beat all of them together,” Barrow averred.