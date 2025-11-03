Info minister says no credible opposition to Barrow

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Information minister Ismaila Ceesay, head of the CA party which is in alliance with President Barrow’s NPP, told a mass rally at Sukuta on Saturday evening that the opposition parties in The Gambia do not pose any threat to President Barrow.

Delivering a fiery speech, marked by rhetorical and pointed critiques of potential rivals, Dr Ceesay painted a picture of a divided and an ineffective opposition.

He stated: “Let me say this for the third time. We do not have oppositions in The Gambia.”

He then proceeded to dissect each party, questioning their leadership and capabilities.

He said the UDP’s Ousainu Darboe is an old man, whom everyone, including his party members, say should step down and they lack verve as an opposition party.

He said Gambia Democratic Congress leader, Mamma Kandeh cannot take care of his party talk less of the country.

“We go to Essa Faal, he doesn’t speak the truth and he is not mentally stable. Can you give the country to someone like that?” Ceesay asked rhetorically.

Regarding People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism Dr Ceesay chastised: “PDOIS leader said he will not contest again and they don’t have another leader. A party that doesn’t have a leader can that party take over the country?” he asked.

He brushed aside Talib Bensouda as “the boy who betrayed UDP” and questioned his achievements as mayor of Kanifing municipality.

“Someone should come and tell me the eight years he spent in KMC, what work has he done that has benefitted the people of KMC, that has benefitted the market women.”

In his closing remarks, Ceesay reassured President Barrow that the people of Kombo and beyond are behind him and will renew his mandate in December 2026.