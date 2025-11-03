Hamat singles out Unite movement as ‘biggest threat’

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

In a spirited address at the NPP rally in Sukuta on Saturday evening, lands minister Hamat Bah issued a stark warning about the Bensouda-led Unite Movement for Change (UMC), singling it out as the most significant threat to the Barrow-led coalition.

Bah, the leader of the NRP and former ace parliamentarian, emphasised the importance of strategic thinking and voter participation.

- Advertisement -

“The talking is sweet, the campaign is abuzz, and people are many, but the most important thing is the vote. Listen to me carefully. Whatever the Talib Bensouda movement is doing, we are paying attention, and we are watching. It is the biggest threat and danger to us, and we have to fight it head-on. We have to stand and fight it heads on and his group,” he declared, emphasising the need for a united front.

He drew parallels to past electoral outcomes, stressing the importance of learning from previous experiences. “We will not repeat the Jammeh, Kandeh, Barrow 2016 scenario. We will not repeat it here. We cannot fight it with brute force, we have to fight it strategically with our minds,” he said, advocating for a thoughtful and calculated strategy.

Bah reminded the audience of the fundamental process of voting. “The only way to win elections is through votes and if you don’t register, if you don’t have a voter’s card, you cannot vote and you cannot vote for President Adama Barrow. When registration comes, all qualified Gambians should make sure they get a voter’s card and vote,” he urged.

- Advertisement -

Responding to Minister Bah’s concerns, President Barrow said his NPP-led coalition does not worry about UCM or any other party and that instead they regard him as their existentialist threat.