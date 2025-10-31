London derby, Serie A leaders clash in Milan and more: main matches of the week preview

- Advertisement -

The best sports betting site 1xBet has made a preview of the biggest matches in Europe’s top 5 leagues, which will be played on November 1 and 2. Follow the link to bet on the upcoming games, but remember that only a responsible approach to gambling will let you convert your football knowledge into real money!

Napoli vs Como, November 1

Napoli continue to defend their championship title. The successful home match against Inter (3-1) showed that Antonio Conte’s team is still in the game, and setbacks such as an away defeat to Torino (0-1) are no reason to give up hope of winning the Scudetto.

The ambitious Como, led by Cesc Fàbregas, have gained momentum and could qualify for European competitions at the end of this campaign. The club returned to Serie A in 2024, and they’ve already beaten the Parthenopeans (2-1), although that didn’t happen in Naples. Over a year ago, Napoli won 3-1 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and now they surely wouldn’t mind repeating that result.

- Advertisement -

Odds: W1 – 1.985, X – 3.455, W2 – 4.5

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, November 1

Since appointing Thomas Frank as head coach, Tottenham have yet to demonstrate the consistency needed for significant success. At the same time, this hasn’t prevented the club from staying in 3rd place in the Premier League standings. Spurs are eager to end their losing streak against the Blues, having lost their last four H2H matches.

In the previous round, Enzo Maresca’s team suffered a sensational 1-2 home defeat to Sunderland and found themselves in 9th place in the standings. It’s difficult to imagine a better opportunity to redeem themselves in front of their fans than in a derby, and Chelsea will certainly do their utmost to seize the chance.

- Advertisement -

Odds: W1 – 2.787, X – 3.755, W2 – 2.562

Liverpool vs Aston Villa, November 1

For the first time since February 2021, Liverpool have lost 4 consecutive Premier League games, and Arne Slot’s team must urgently overcome this crisis to defend their championship title. At first glance, Aston Villa seem well-suited for the task – in their last 7 matches against the Birmingham club, the Reds have recorded 6 wins and 1 draw.

But Aston Villa haven’t lost in the Premier League since the end of August and are approaching the match at Anfield with 4 wins in a row. It’s also worth noting that the Villans secured their last victory in a match against Manchester City (1-0). Can Unai Emery’s team give us another sensation?

Odds: W1 – 1.634, X – 4.645, W2 – 5.31

Milan vs Roma, November 2

Milan and Roma are among the Serie A leaders, although both clubs have many problems that have prevented them from breaking into the title race in recent years. The Rossoneri have avoided defeat against the Giallorossi in their last seven Serie A home games (4 wins and 3 draws), and Massimiliano Allegri’s men need to continue this run to improve their chances of winning the Scudetto.

Roma, under Gian Piero Gasperini, often face criticism for their lack of effectiveness in attack. At the same time, the Romans’ defense is quite reliable and could help them get their first win at San Siro since October 2017.

Odds: W1 – 2.097, X – 3.475, W2 – 3.985

Pre-match analysis will help you approach betting responsibly and improve your chances of winning. Predict the outcomes of the top matches via the link and enjoy spectacular football with the best sports betting site 1xBet!

SMM

🔥 November 1 and 2: EPL classics, Roma travel to Milan and other top matches to bet on!

👀 The upcoming weekend will bring several interesting matches in the top 5 European leagues. As always, we offer the best odds for the biggest games:

🇮🇹 Napoli vs Como: Conte’s experience vs Fàbregas’s ambitions.

Odds: W1 – 1.985, X – 3.455, W2 – 4.5

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham vs Chelsea: the London derby will be the highlight of the next Premier League round.

Odds: W1 – 2.787, X – 3.755, W2 – 2.562

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool vs Aston Villa: will the Reds end their losing streak?

Odds: W1 – 1.634, X – 4.645, W2 – 5.31

🇮🇹 Milan vs Roma: the Scudetto contenders clash!

Odds: W1 – 2.097, X – 3.475, W2 – 3.985

👉🏻 Pick your favorites and enjoy top matches with 1xBet!

http://1xplayers.com/YjPcYybK