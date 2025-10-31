GFF GIVES ACCOUNT OF WORLD CUP CAMPAIGN

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) is pleased to announce the conclusion of the Scorpions’ 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign, marked by a commendable display of talent and resilience on the pitch, despite significant financial and logistical challenges.

The recent Fifa windows in September and October saw the national team compete in four crucial matches, securing three impressive victories and suffering a lone defeat against Gabon. During this period, Coach Johnathan McKinstry’s charges netted 15 goals while conceding only five. Overall, The Gambia’s campaign encompassed 10 matches, yielding four wins and one draw. Notably, the Scorpions distinguished themselves as the highest-scoring African team in the qualifiers, with a remarkable tally of 27 goals.

Such extensive participation in international competitions naturally carries significant financial demands on the country. The GFF has been proactive in seeking support and managing these costs. In the September window, a budget of D29,603,475.00 was submitted. The Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), provided D10,000,000.00, representing 34 percent, leaving a substantial shortfall of GMD 19,603,475.00, which amounts to 66 percent. Whereas in October, an amount of D17,973,814.00 was actually spent after we lost one of the two matches. The MOYS again contributed D10,000,000.00. Additionally, the GFF proactively arranged D12,391,395.00 for essential air tickets for players and officials, utilizing bank financing to bridge the immediate funding gap. This brought the total actual cost for the October window to D30,365,209.00. Consequently, the remaining financial responsibility fell on the GFF, amounting to D20,365,209.00.

To provide transparency, for the October window’s total cost of D30,365,209.00, the Ministry’s contribution represented approximately 33 percent, while the GFF was responsible for sourcing the remaining 67 percent through its own funds (FIFA Forward operational and development costs) and significant bank financing.

These considerable financial commitments have unfortunately necessitated the GFF to curtail some of its planned programmes, including support to members, redirection of project funds, and cutting down the size of national team delegations.

Furthermore, the players are currently owed outstanding win bonuses totaling D13,609,125.00, accumulated from three victories, which the GFF is actively working to settle.

The GFF underscores the critical importance of national teams participating in FIfa-mandated matches, not only to avoid potential Fifa sanctions, including financial restrictions and suspensions, but also for the invaluable development of Gambian football. This campaign saw a remarkable 25 new professional players make their senior national team debuts under Coach McKinstry, a testament to the positive impact of his international exposure on nurturing Gambian talent.

The GFF extends its deepest gratitude to the Government of The Gambia for its continued support and collaboration, the Ministry of Youth and Sports for its contributions, and, most importantly, to our passionate fans and dedicated stakeholders for their unwavering encouragement and understanding during these financially demanding times. While the building of a more complete and competitive team is an ongoing process, the GFF remains committed to nurturing Gambian talent and striving for excellence on the international stage.