BARROW TO INAUGURATE ELECTRICITY PROJECTS ACROSS 8 DISTRICTS

By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow will next month inaugurate a number of newly completed electricity access projects in eight districts, starting from Lower Nuimi, on February 7.

A statement from the government yesterday, described the inaugurations as its firm commitment to deliver universal electricity access in support of socio-economic development, improved livelihoods and national transformation.

“These electricity access projects are expected to enhance service delivery, stimulate local economic activities, and improve the quality of life in beneficiary communities, particularly in rural and underserved areas,” the government said.

It added that, over 700 communities will benefit from these electricity expansions under the Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernisation Project (GERMP) funded by World Bank, EU and EIB; Gambia Electricity Access Project (GEAP) funded by African Development Bank Group and the Ecowas Regional Electricity Access Project (ECOREAP) funded by World Bank.

The first inauguration ceremony will take place in Njongon Lower Nuimi district, then Upper Saloum, Wuli West, Basse, Lower Fulladu West, Jarra East, Foni Jarrol and Kombo East.