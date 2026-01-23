Ex-chief State House chief driver raps Hamat over comments   

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Mansa Sumareh, a former chief driver at State House and longtime close ally of President Barrow, has asked the president to take a firm action against NRP leader Hamat Bah by removing him from his current position as local government minister over his recent remarks about the ruling party’s relations with partner parties.

Mr Bah, leader of the NRP and an influential member of government, last week called for mutual respect between the ruling NPP and its partners in the grand coalition. He also vowed never to abandon his presidential ambition for anyone including President Barrow. But he said he remained loyal to the president and would support his reelection bid in this year’s election.

However, according to Mansa Sumareh, Hamat Bah has gone too far and his comments are wrong and a threat to President Barrow and his NPP ahead of the presidential election.

Sumareh said Hamat is fond of making such remarks, the recent one being at Sukuta where he rated Talib Bensouda’s UMC as a real threat to the NPP, a comment that did not go down well with NPP supporters.

Sumareh added that Hamat’s most recent comments, emphasising his presidential ambition, undermines unity and could cause suspicion within the alliance.

“My advice is for the president to appoint someone else in Hamat’s position who would not eye his seat and probably move him to a different position,” Sumareh said.

He noted that Hamat’s position as local government minister makes him very influential over alkalolu (village heads) and therefore a sensitive position. “Look how they handled the Bantanjang alkalo’s case. What powers has a Governor to sack an alkalo without consulting the minister?. You see if they have their personal differences they must not play this in public to sabotage the government,” Sumareh said. He noted that they are sacking alkalolu for alleged selling of state lands when permanent secretaries are guilty of similar acts and are not touched.

Sumareh said he has no hatred or grudge against Hamat who he described as a very good friend. “I even named my child after him but when it comes to the truth, I must say it,” Mansa Sumareh said.

He observed that what Hamat should have done was to directly demand mutual respect from NPP supporters for the other partners just as Barrow has accorded to him and others, and stop there.

Sumareh said Hamat Bah is not alone in this because there are lots of people in President Barrow’s government who have their eyes set on his seat.

“What is more worrying is Hamat’s concluding remarks at that rally when he said his party will continue to hold similar meetings across the country and they will be provided with a PA system. What kind of campaigning is he planning different from campaigning for President Barrow to be re-elected?” Mansa Sumareh concluded.