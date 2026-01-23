Foni Kansala NAM speaks on fatal accident at Bwiam checkpoint

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

In the wake of a fatal accident at a checkpoint in Bwiam manned by the Senegalese contingent Ecomig, the National Assembly Member for the area Almamy Gibba has repeated his opposition to the presence of the troops in the area.

The accident claimed the life of Abdoulie Badjie, a staff of Bwiam General Hospital. He was reportedly hit by a vehicle at the checkpoint.

- Advertisement -

In an emotional audio Gibba said the accident is just the latest reminder of many painful incidents that happened there since the deployment Ecomig soldiers in the area.

Gibba, a member of the opposition No To Alliance movement, questioned the government’s alleged silence on the repeated incidents of violence and fatalities at the checkpoint. He urged the authorities to investigate the incident.

“The checkpoint has not done anything good for the people of Bwiam other than tormenting our people,” he lamented.

- Advertisement -

He called for the removal of Senegalese troops there calling their presence an illegal occupation of the land of Foni.