NPP launches women enterprise fund tomorrow

Press release

The National People’s Party (NPP) is pleased to announce the launch of a groundbreaking initiative, the “NPP Success Women Enterprise Fund”, scheduled for tomorrow, 24th January 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at the party’s headquarters, Bundung.

This unprecedented initiative, marking a significant milestone in the political evolution of the country, is designed to provide financial support in the form of loans to registered NPP women’s groups. The Fund aims to enhance the social and economic empowerment of women within the party and also serve as a tangible expression of appreciation for their unwavering loyalty, dedication, and sustained support to the party.

The party leader President Adama Barrow, will officially launch the Fund at the event.

In view of the foregoing, party leaders of the NPP-led grand alliance, ministers, National Assembly Members, NPP local government authorities and councillors, women’s groups, party members and supporters, as well as members of the media, are cordially invited to attend and cover this important occasion.

Seedy S. K. Njie

Deputy Spokesman

National People’s Party