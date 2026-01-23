spot_img
GMA lifts moratorium on registration of ships under Gambian flag

Arret 15

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia Maritime Administration has announced that it has now lifted the moratorium on registration of vessels under the Gambian flag, effective January 1,2026.

According to a press release from the agency, this move is expected to boost the country’s maritime industry, providing new opportunities for ship owners, managers and operators.

It advised providers to coordinate with vessels they wish to register under the Gambian flag.

It also stated that the Administration will only accept registration applications through registered local agents, ensuring a smooth and compliant process.

The GMA however warned that vessels sanctioned by the US, EU, UK, and Canada will not be eligible for registration, in accordance with international standards and practices.

“We encourage all stakeholders to take the necessary steps to facilitate smooth registration processes and ensure compliance with the new guidelines,” the release stated.

