Police accused of arresting spouses of ‘wanted’ man 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Family sources have alleged that two women identified to be the wives of one Lamin Dampha, believed to be wanted by the police for allegedly “insulting” the president, were arrested and detained by the police. The women, Maimuna Bayo and Fatou Manneh, who are now released, were reportedly called by CID officers to report at Bakau Police Station last Friday where they were interrogated before been taken to the Kairaba Police Station where they spent three nights in cells, before been released the fourth day,” a family source added.

Their husband, Lamin Dampha a native of Bakau Newtown, is reportedly being sought by police after a video of him circulated online showing him “insulting” the president. Insulting the president and public officers is a crime under a new law enacted last year.

- Advertisement -

Police reaction

The Standard contacted the police spokesman Modou Musa Sisawo on these allegations but he did not take our calls and did not also respond to our text messages seeking clarification on the matter.

Later at some point, the police PRO said he was waiting for response from a certain police commissioner and he would come back us. He never did until press time.