Young Actors shine at disability-inclusive drama contest

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Immaculate LBS emerged victorious at the Disability-Inclusive Pathways Project inter-school drama competition, captivating a packed hall at Masroor Senior Secondary School with a powerful performance. The contest, part of a 30-month EU-funded initiative implemented by Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and partners, aimed to promote inclusion and understanding among children.

The four finalist schools – Killy LBS, Kassa Kunda LBS, Immaculate LBS, and Mbapu LBS – showcased impressive talent, but Immaculate LBS stole the show with a creative, well-coordinated performance rich in message. Project Manager Saidina Alieu Jarjou praised the competition for fostering inclusiveness and providing a platform for students to develop leadership skills and advocate for social change.

- Advertisement -

Through drama, pupils highlighted barriers faced by children with disabilities and suggested ways to improve participation in school and community life. The event drew teachers, parents, project staff, and community members, who commended the students confidence and teamwork.

The Disability-Inclusive Pathways Project empowers children with disabilities through education, technology, and play, ensuring equal participation of girls and boys. CRS and partners recognised all four finalist schools for their efforts, with Immaculate LBS taking top honors.