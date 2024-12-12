- Advertisement -

By Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare &

Ms Mandisa Mashologu, Resident Representative, UNDP

As the global community observes the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), we stand united in our conviction to end violence against women and girls. This year’s theme, “Beijing +30: Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls,” adds renewed urgency to a pervasive crisis that continues to impact millions of women and girls worldwide. In The Gambia, violence against women and girls remains a significant barrier to gender equality, economic development, and social well-being, hindering the progress we have collectively committed to achieving.

Honouring the pact of the future

In 1995, the world came together in Beijing, setting forth a groundbreaking commitment with the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. This landmark framework laid out an ambitious and comprehensive agenda aimed at advancing gender equality, ending violence against women, and empowering women and girls in all their diversity. It established a clear call to action to eradicate all forms of violence, promising a future free from fear and injustice.

Thirty years on, as we mark “Beijing +30,” we face a sobering reality: violence against women and girls is still widespread, deeply embedded in societal norms and practices. The devastating impact of GBV undermines not only women’s rights but also the broader goals of sustainable development and peace. The call to “Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls” is thus more pressing than ever.

The Gambia’s commitment: Progress and challenges

In The Gambia, we recognise the importance of the Beijing Platform for Action and its profound legacy. Over recent decades, we have made significant strides, passing progressive laws such as the Women’s Amendment Act of 2015 and the Domestic Violence Act of 2013, and criminalising harmful practices like FGM. These legislative changes have been pivotal in establishing a legal foundation for addressing GBV.

However, progress must be matched with action. Despite these advancements, violence against women and girls persists, largely due to entrenched cultural norms, inconsistent enforcement of laws, and limited resources for survivors. Survivors often face stigma and obstacles in seeking justice, and awareness of rights remains insufficient. This persistent gap challenges our goal of achieving gender equality as outlined in SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions).

Strengthening the pact of the future

The renewed urgency of “Beijing +30” reinforces the call for a “Pact of the Future”—a commitment not only to uphold the spirit of the Beijing Platform for Action but to translate it into tangible action that eradicates GBV. This includes fully implementing laws, investing in education to dismantle harmful gender norms, and fostering economic and social opportunities for women and girls to empower them and break cycles of violence.

Recovery focused-National Development Plan

In The Gambia, the Recovery Focused-National Development Plan (2023-2027) underscores our commitment to inclusive development, recognising that ending GBV is essential for the well-being and empowerment of all citizens. The Plan integrates strategies that align with SDG 5 and SDG 16, aiming to ensure justice, promote gender equality, and create a safe environment for women and girls to thrive. To achieve these ambitious goals, our focus must be on prevention, victim support, and comprehensive community engagement to dismantle the root causes of violence.

A call for unity and comprehensive action

Ending violence requires a collective, united approach from all sectors of society. Governments, civil society, international organizations, and individuals must collaborate to dismantle systemic inequalities and ensure justice and safety for all women and girls. The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare, alongside partners such as UNDP, has been at the forefront of national efforts, providing services to survivors, raising awareness, and advocating for stronger protections. Yet, to achieve real and sustainable change, we must expand this collaboration and deepen our commitment.

Our holistic approach must encompass education, healthcare, legal assistance, and economic empowerment. Survivors should have access to support services that respect their dignity and promote their agency. We must strive for an environment where justice is accessible, support systems are robust, and all women and girls can live without fear and discrimination.

A Vision for the future

As we mark 30 years since the Beijing Platform for Action, let us be guided by the shared commitment to a future free from violence. The road ahead requires unwavering dedication and coordinated action. This means not only celebrating past achievements but also recognizing the significant work that lies ahead.

We must remain resolute and united in our efforts to eradicate GBV and uphold the rights of every woman and girl—ensuring that their voices are heard, their rights are protected, and their dignity is respected. The path to achieving this vision lies in our hands, in the actions we take today to secure a better tomorrow. Together, we can make this vision a reality and fulfill the promise of the Beijing Declaration for generations to come.