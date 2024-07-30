Bensouda urges Barrow to focus on addressing pressing national issues

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Mayor Talib Bensouda has advised President Adama Barrow to stop making misguided political comments against his opponents and focus on addressing issues affecting Gambians.

Reacting to Mr Barrow’s attack on UDP leader Ousainu Darboe at a rally in Brikama, Mayor Bensouda said the Gambian leader should preoccupy himself with the high rate of poverty and the anxiety of many Gambians who struggle to secure a single meal a day.

“A boat carrying 300 youths escaping the country’s hardships just capsized, with at least 150 of them feared dead, adding to the thousands before them. A new hard drug called ‘kush’ continues to destroy our youth and ravage our communities. There are no ID cards or driver’s licenses available in the country, and there are no cash power metres in Nawec. The rainy season is upon us, causing concern among farmers about their crops and residents worrying about flooding. Is this not enough for the president to talk about? But instead, he went to a rally repeatedly, swearing about the prospective death and funeral of his former vice president,” he said.

Mayor Bensouda added that the president’s insidious statements disrupt the peace, tranquility, and stability of the country and must be condemned by all politicians, religious leaders, and well-meaning citizens.

“What I heard is not a joke, not politics, and cannot be justified by anyone. Another sad day in Gambia. Let’s do better!”