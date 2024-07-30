30.2 C
GFF director of communications returns to work

The director of communication at The Gambia Football Federation, Baboucar Camara, has returned to his work following weeks of administrative leave over an alleged sexual harassment complaint.

 The matter was then subjected to a judicial investigation about the GFF’s disciplinary committee. Though the report of the investigations is not yet made public, reliable sources told The Standard that it has not established any sexual harassment against Mr Camara, hence his clearance to resume work.

