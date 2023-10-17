BORA SUES GOV’T, IGP FOR D7M

- Advertisement -

Popular comedian Alagie Sissawo, commonly known as Bora, has filed a civil suit against the Attorney General and the Inspector General of Police for illegal detention and violation of his fundamental rights.

Bora is asking seven million dalasi as damages for detaining him beyond the constitutional limit.

Represented by Dandimayo Chambers, Bora also seeks the court to order the police to return his iPhone 13 Pro Max with immediate effect.

Alagie Bora was arrested on 13th August and released on bail two days later but his bail was revoked and he was re-arrested on 4 October.

He was then kept in police detention for a week.

In his affidavit, Bora said while being released from detention, the police pushed him into a pool of dirty water at an unknown location at night.