One of the biggest challenges in many countries is the issue of graft. Many countries, especially in Africa, battle this menace as it drains the economy. Corrupt government officials engage in many forms of corruption thereby depriving the country of millions meant for the development of the country.

This has been described as something that can retard development and leads to loss of life and prosperity of scores of people in a country. Where there is corruption, there is no chance or hope for development. Unchecked, corruption can even lead to civil war. If the majority of a people are poor and they observe a small group of people enjoy the illegal fruits of corruption, that leads to frustration and may propel them to do something about it.

It is therefore gratifying and engendering hope to observe steps being taken to stamp out this menace no matter how small or slow those steps are. Recently, it was announced that three senior government officials from the Ministry of Health were indicted for corruption.

Again it has been reported that a number of employees at the Brikama Area Council were suspended pending an investigation into alleged embezzlement of funds in their department. At the Basse Area Council also some staff have been suspended and an investigation into their activities is under way.

What all these amount to is that the government and other relevant authorities have began taking the fight against corruption. This is commendable and citizens are cautiously that this time around it will not be just lip-service but that they will see it through and the chips may fall wherever they may.

It is indeed necessary for the government and everyone else living in this country to make fighting against corruption their priority. In order for this fight to be meaningful however, each individual has to start with him/herself and ensure that it is sustained and not just to start and the fold hands. It must be given the attention it deserves and been dealt with as a matter of urgency.

Let us be united in this fight as it is a matter of life and death. Corruption kills and therefore it should be killed.