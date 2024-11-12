British High Commission, others observe Remembrance Day

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The British High Commission yesterday teamed up with families of war veterans, the Gambia Legion, students and representatives from the Gambia government to observe Remembrance Day, in memory of people who died in the battlefield of the two world wars.

- Advertisement -

The event took place at the Fajara War Cemetery.

The deputy High Commissioner Martin Norman noted that Remembrance Day is not just a symbol of victory, but rather a day to remember the harsh reality of what war can do, and also a sign of hope for a peaceful future.

“At the end of the great war, when an armistice was signed on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, it was said that this marked the conclusion of the war to end all wars. We know, sadly not the least from the graves around us that the tragedy continued through the second World War and our news bulletins tell us that the tragedy continues even in 2024, with people killed in conflicts every single day. Sacrifice for that freedom, we will never forget. We will remember you,” DHC Martin said.

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Defence Sering Modou Njie, said the Gambia observes this day on the second Sunday of every year in November but on this occasion, the country also joined the British High Commission that does it on the eleventh day of the eleventh month of the year.

“We are happy to join this day as a country to remember our great grandparents who sacrificed their lives for the peace that we are enjoying. That’s why we keep praying for them so that the peace that they fought for, will ever remain in our world,” Minister Njie said.