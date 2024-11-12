Barrow sends delegations to Islamic Summit, Cop29 

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow, who is currently in Morocco on a private visit, has sent two delegations to both the emergency Arab- Islamic summit and the world environment meeting COP29 in Azerbaijan.

A statement from the Ministry of Information said Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, presidential Adviser Momodou Sabally and OIC Banjul bureau head Yankuba Dibba are the ones sent to the Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia.

Also, the government has announced that Vice President Mohammed BS Jallow will lead a delegation to the COP29 meeting in Azerbaijan alongside Environment Minister Rohey John Manjang and technicians.