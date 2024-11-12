31.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Barrow sends delegations to Islamic Summit, Cop29 

270
- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow, who is currently in Morocco on a private visit, has sent two delegations to both the emergency Arab- Islamic summit and the world environment meeting COP29 in Azerbaijan.

A statement from the Ministry of Information said Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, presidential Adviser Momodou Sabally and OIC Banjul bureau head Yankuba Dibba are the ones sent to the Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia. 

Also, the government has announced that Vice President Mohammed BS Jallow will lead a delegation to the COP29 meeting in Azerbaijan alongside Environment Minister Rohey John Manjang and technicians.  

Previous article
British High Commission, others observe Remembrance Day
Next article
GTU warns teachers strike inevitable unless gov’t acts now
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions