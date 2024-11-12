Barrow to address second Blue Economy conference in Banjul

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow will address the second International Blue Economy Conference (IBEG-2025) to be hosted in Banjul from February 19 to 21, 2025.

It will be organised by the Gambian Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure in collaboration with the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra and the Dares Salaam Maritime Institute in Tanzania.

A statement issued in Accra revealed that the conference would bring together international stake­holders to share innovative ideas and strategies in order to promote the blue economy.

The participants, the statement said, would explore how leveraging the blue economy, which encom­passes sustainable use of ocean resources, can drive development across Africa by tapping into the vast opportunities within the mari­time sector.

Moreover, the conference will also focus on promoting the inno­vative and sustainable use of the blue economy within the frame­work of maritime security, safety, and development.

It aims to establish a platform for knowledge sharing, network­ing, and capacity building among stakeholders and partners.

The conference will be held on the theme: ‘harnessing the Blue Economy: Leveraging for Innova­tive and Sustainable Development.’

Other high-profile dignitaries expected to attend include Mr Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary General of the International Mari­time Organisation (IMO), Dr Paul Ikongshul Adalikwu, Secretary General of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), as well as ministers from across the continent.

Their participation under­scores the importance of the blue economy as a vital component of regional development and coop­eration.

There would be other sub-themes for discussion including Sustainable fisheries and Aqua­culture (Offshore and Coastal Fisheries), Ocean Renewable Energy, Eco-tourism and Marine Conservation, Blue technology and Innovation, Ocean Governance and Policy, Maritime Legislation as well as Climate Resilience and adaptation.

The statement indicated that conversations were expected to be held on Sustainable Shipping and Transportation, Development of Coastal Infrastructure, Environ­mental Sustainability, Sectorial and Institutional Linkages, Maritime Safety and Security, Decarbonisa­tion of Maritime Transportation, Marine/Coastal Tourism and Hospitality, Marine Digitalisation and Marine Artificial Intelligence (AI in Maritime).

“Other areas to be tackled would be Oil and Gas, Ma­rine Technological Innovation, International Cooperation in the Maritime Sector, Maritime Trans­port and Port Development, Marine Biotechnology, Climate Change and Coastal Resilience and Digital Transformation in the Blue Economy,” the statement disclosed.

The statement further said the conference offered a huge oppor­tunity for Africa to take advan­tage of the enormous potential within the blue economy in order to foster development.

It noted that with an annual estimated turnover of between US$3 and six trillion in sectors, including employment, ecosystem services provided by the ocean and cultural services, the blue economy would support the diversification of the economy.

“In addition, it is estimated that fisheries and aquaculture contribute US$100 billion per year and about 260 million jobs to the global economy, according to United Nations (UN) Depart­ment of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) report,” the state­ment indicated.