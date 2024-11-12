NHRC stages Remembrance Day for Nov.11 victims

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As the world marks Remembrance Day for world war fallen soldiers yesterday, the Gambia National Human Rights Commission has domesticated the event focusing on a more recent November 11 tragedy, the 1994 coup plot. On that day, the then ruling AFPRC Junta executed about a dozen soldiers, claiming they attempted a coup against their six-month-old regime. The dead soldiers have since been referred to as the November 11 victims.

At the ceremony yesterday, Adama Jallow, the National Coordinator of the Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights, urged government to continue searching for the remains of the dead soldiers who were said to have been buried at the Yundum Barracks and elsewhere.

Jallow also called on the government to fulfill its promises that the remains of the bodies already exhumed will be identified and returned to their families.

He however thanked the government and the TRRC for their support.

Sira Ndow, Program Officer at the Victims Center, clarified that the medical support being given to victims has nothing to do with whatever financial compensation they may get and therefore urged victims in need of medical support to come forward.