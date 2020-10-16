Brothers drown at Palma Rima

- Advertisement -

By Mafugi Ceesay

Police in Kotu yesterday recovered the bodies of Carlos Mendy and Vincent Mendy, said to be brothers who are believed to have drowned while swimming at the Palma Rima Beach.

They were identified by one Sillick Mendy, said to be their mother, who visited the scene after their discovery.

The bodies were later taken to the Kanifing General Hospital mortuary.

According to eyewitness accounts, the brothers, who are said to be in their twenties, had gone to the beach to swim.