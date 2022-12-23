Buah Saidy named among 15 best performing Central Bank governors in Africa

By Lamin Cham

The Governor of the Central Bank of the Gambia Buah Saidy has been graded among the 15 best performing central bank governors in Africa. Mr Saidy takes 9th position in the Africa.

The outcome of the grading is carried in The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, and it grades the central bank governors of 101 key countries and territories, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States.

Grades in the ranking are based on an “A” to “F” scale for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, and interest rate management.

The top 15 list in Africa

1. Lesetja Kganyago South African Reserve Bank

2. Harvesh Kumar Seegolam – Governor of the Bank of Mauritius (A-)

3. Abdellatif Jouahri – Governor of the Central Bank of Morocco (A-

4. John Rwangombwa – Governor, National Bank of Rwanda (B+)

5. Jose De Lima Massano – Governor Banco Nacional de Angola (B)

6. Abbas Mahamat Tolli – Governor of the Bank of Central African States (B)

7. Moses Pelaelo – Governor of the Bank of Botswana (B)

8. Patrick Njoroge – Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (B)

9. Buah Saidy – Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia (B-)

10. Ernest Addison – Governor of the Bank of Ghana (B-)

11. Florens Luoga – Governor of the Bank of Tanzania (B-)

12. Denny Kalyalya – Governor of Bank of Zambia (C+)

13. Rogério Lucas Zandamela – Governor of Central Bank of Mozambique (C+)

14. Marouane El Abbassi – Governor Central Bank of Tunisia (C)

15. Johannes Gawaxab – Governor of the Bank of Namibia (C)