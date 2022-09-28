31.2 C
Gambia News

Busumbala NAM urges IGP to grant permission for peaceful protests

By Amadou Jadama

The National Assembly Member for Busumbala, Muhammed Kanteh has called on the Inspector General of Police to issue a permit to the group calling themselves Coalition of Progressives wanting to stage a demo on November 11.

The IGP had denied them permit, citing security concerns but the group is determined to go ahead anyway. Kanteh, a former Chief Superintendent of police, told The Standard Sunday that the Gambia’s democracy has passed that stage where peaceful demonstrations can be denied. “All what is required by the police is provide security for the protesters and the places they are using. It is unreasonable to use security concerns in a peaceful country like The Gambia as an excuse to curtail democratic freedoms,” Kanteh said.   

