With Patience Loum

Happening live at the Brikama Boxbar, Singers Hussain and Chanta will be performing the much talked about concert this Saturday 21st December 2019

The “Dada Dodo” concert is organized by Sticky Bee Promotion and The Bizzness. Will also feature Gambian artists like ST (Brikama Boyo), the hilarious and carefree Big Faa, our shining star, Jizzle (Man of the year), MykJayda, Team Kunda, YDEE GYG, Makar B, Nat Easy, Big Rozay, Chronic Bob, Eric Boy, Zizzy, to name but a few.