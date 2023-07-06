ChildFund donates to MoBSE

By Olimatou Coker

ChildFund The Gambia has donated learning materials worth over D31 million to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE).

The textbooks for elementary and secondary schools, including writing materials, were presented to the ministry at the ChildFund offices in Kanifing.

The officer responsible for logistics and general services at ChildFund, Alhagie Mbye, said the donation is part of the UN Agency’s Give In Kind (GIK) programme designed to support government institutions.

He added that the donation was conceived following a visit to different schools across the country.

“During the tour, we identified several gaps in schools across the country, and in an attempt to address these gaps and improve performance, we decided to come up with this project to provide learning materials to schools,” he said.

Alhagie Jallow, Principal Education Officer for Region One, said the donation will help students improve their reading skills.

“Children need to be equipped with learning materials so that they can continue to learn even at home. Reading is an important component when it comes to education, so we should all help them to be able to read at an early stage of their education,” he said.

Jallow said ChildFund has been supportive of the country’s education sector.

Musukuta Komma-Bah, Childfund Country Director, said the gesture aims to support the national agenda for a better and more responsive education system.