China-Africa expo: Hunan Weizhen Cultural Technology

Hunan Weizhen Cultural Technology Co. Ltd., an exhibition and cultural tourism service agency, was a standout feature in the recently concluded China-Africa economic and trade expo held in Changsha, Hunan.

The company designed expo booths of different African countries at the exhibition venue, with stunning creativity and colors.

From Mozambique to Benin, there was spark and appeal at the African booths designed by the company.

Below are the specific details on each booth:

Madagascar

The overall design is atmospheric and concise, with smooth spatial lines and permeable surroundings, making it easy for people to enter and visit from all directions; the layout is balanced, making the overall space present an orderly and harmonious spatial form; the functional configuration sets up reception, product display and sales, and picture areas. The theme is distinctive, highlighting the style of the Republic of Madagascar.

The LED screen continuously plays the customs and appearance of the Republic of Madagascar, which increases the sense of experience and emotional resonance from the senses of hearing, sight and touch.

Ground interactive projection beach effect, simulation of greenery scenery, bread tree shape, combined with ground projection and scenery, a comprehensive display of economic and cultural, historical development of living and breathing.

The overall booth design style is modern and simple business style, with Morocco’s hard national flag red, and the reasonable division of space makes the whole booth more prominent!

Benin

The overall design is atmospheric and concise, with smooth space lines and permeable all around, which makes it easy for people to enter and visit from all directions; the layout of the layout is balanced, so that the overall space presents an orderly and

The layout of the space is balanced, so that the overall space presents an orderly and harmonious space form; the functional configuration sets up reception, product display and sales, picture area, etc. The theme is distinctive, highlighting the style of the Republic of Benin.

The LED screen continuously plays the customs and appearance of the Republic of Benin in a cycle, which increases the sense of experience and emotional resonance from the senses of hearing, vision and touch.

The abstract shape design of the doorway, with beautiful curve changes, rich picture display levels, powerfully expand the length of the doorway exhibition line, expand the visual effect of people. The color echoes with the national flag of Benin and fully extends to enlarge the visual effect and show the cultural spirit of the Republic of Benin.

Mozambique

The representative colors of Mozambique are the five colors of the national flag: green, yellow, white, black, and red; among them, green symbolizes the land and national resources, white symbolizes peace, black symbolizes the African continent, and red symbolizes struggle and freedom. The design adopts these five colors as the main colors of the booth, and adopts the circular arc as the highlight of the booth design, and fills the space with the flow of lines to give people a dynamic and lively visual feeling.

About the company

Hunan Weizhen Cultural Technology Co., Ltd. is a practical exhibition and cultural tourism service agency. Its main operations include exhibition and display production, construction, and design (booth production, booth construction, booth design), event production and construction, organization of cultural and artistic exchange activities, and creative planning of cultural tourism activities. The company is a full-service provider in the exhibition and cultural tourism industry chain and a member of the China Exhibition Hall Association.

Hunan Weizhen Cultural Technology Co., Ltd. has a highly skilled and stable production and construction team, as well as design service personnel, with extensive production experience and on-site execution capabilities. The company adopts standardized management to connect the global market with excellent quality. It provides comprehensive and multi-level services for exhibitions with advanced concepts and rich experience, utilizing exhibition big data and Internet+ to innovate exhibition business models and value.