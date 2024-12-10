Issues and concerns about tertiary institutions and the appointment of governing council members

- Advertisement -

By Madi Jobarteh

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) on December 3 released an announcement that members of the governing councils of the three universities (UTG, UEG and CSU) have been appointed.

In 2016, the government created the Tertiary and Higher Education Act as the legal and institutional framework for higher education institutions in The Gambia. Section 13 of the Act establishes the Governing Council for higher education institutions. According to the Act, the members are appointed by the President in consultation with the Public Service Commission.

But the law has provided guidelines and standards for membership in the governing council. The law states that governing council members include the permanent secretaries of MoBSE, MoHERST as well as the solicitor general. But the press release from MoHERST went further to include the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, which is not provided in the law.

Secondly, the law has provided that members should be representatives from various sectors. The press release provided only names of individuals without mentioning which sector they represent. For example, the law requires that the Minister of MoHERST appoints two people from the general public, with one being an academic and another from the private sector. For purposes of transparency, information should be provided as to which sectors these members represent.

That aside, given all the challenges facing our higher education institutions it raises the question about their quality of governance and management. Normally one would imagine that higher education institutions would enjoy good governance and effective management simply because they are not only led by highly educated people but also the very business of such institutions is research, analysis and knowledge.

But the facts across our higher education institutions are that they are in no better shape than any typical government institution. The evidence can be found in the perennial allegations and agitations about corruption, mismanagement and bad governance. The ongoing UTG debacle about poor governance and weak management have been protested by the university staff association since 2021. But until today UTG leadership has been unable to address these concerns only to sack two prominent lecturers leading to student protests this week.

To now see MoHERST release names of individuals as the newly appointed governing council members calls for questions and answers. Are these new members appropriate and competent enough to ensure the good governance and effective management of our universities? The answer to this question is even more pertinent today given that the country now has three universities. If the first and only university so far, UTG, is beset with serious governance and management issues, how confident is the government that new universities would be better governed and managed?

Universities are supposed to be independent institutions hence those who serve in the governing council must be individuals who will demonstrate independence and integrity. I am not casting doubts on the individuals appointed, some of whom I know personally to be men and women of character. But as a national institution, we must have justifications and objectives for every decision and action.

Therefore, I demand that the minister of higher education provide full information to citizens on the process, qualifications and representation of appointing these individuals.

For The Gambia, our homeland.